AIIMS MBBS Entrance Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow, how to check

The AIIMS MBBS Entrance Results 2017 will be declared tomorrow. The results are expected to be declared on June 14 on the official website.

The AIIMS MBBSE entrance results are expected to be declared on Wednesday. The list of candidates who qualify for counseling to the MBBS course will be displayed on the official portal along with the roll numbers. AIIMS would however not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually about the result of the entrance test.

A notification from AIIMS MBBS said that no correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks/ Percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS Website aiimsexams.org.

How to check AIIMS MBBS Entrance Results 2017

Go to aiimsexams.org

Click on the results link

Enter required information

Click on submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News