AIIMS MBBS Entrance Result 2017: Top ten scorers from same institute

The top ten scorers in the AIIMS MBBS entrance test were coached from the same institute in Kota. The AIIMS MBBS result 2017 was announced on Thursday.

Kota is known as the coaching hub of India, with a thriving business in training students for competitive exams. All 10 aspiring doctors had signed up at the Allen Career Institute. Seven were classroom students, while the rest took distance coaching.

The toppers are Nishita Purohit, Archit Gupta, Tamoghna Ghosh, Nipun Chandra, Harsh Agarwal, Rishav Raj, Harshit Anand, Rinku Sarmah, Abhishek Dogra and Manish Moolchandani. (in order of rank)

The AIIMS MBBS Entrance Result 2017 were declared on Thursday. The results can be viewed on the official website.

There was a delay because the AIIMS had constituted a committee on May 31 to probe the alleged paper leak in the exam following the complaints by activist Dr Anand Rai. The government however rejected the allegations following an inquiry.

The list of candidates who qualify for counseling to the MBBS course has been displayed on the official portal along with the roll numbers. AIIMS would however not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually about the result of the entrance test.

A notification from AIIMS MBBS said that no correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks / Percentile Scores of individual candidate are made available on AIIMS Website aiimsexams.org.

