Topper friends thank each other for healthy competition

Five friends who studied together for two years in Kota for their medical entrance exam have topped AIIMS MBBS-2017 exam.

Nishita Purohit (ranked 1st), Harsh Agarwal (5th), Rishab Raj (6th), Harshit Anand (7th) and Abhishek Dogra (9th) bagged five places in the top 10 of the medical exam, reports Times of India.

While Nishita is from Gujarat, Harsh and Harshit are from West Bengal, Rishab from Bihar and Abhishek from Maharashtra. They joined an institute in Kota to secure a seat in any top medical institute of the country.

The topper friends have thanked each other for healthy competition amongst themselves . Still, they are disappointed as some candidates who were part of their study group did not qualify for a seat at AIIMS.

As per reports, In yet another coincidence - Harsh Agarwal (5th), Rishab Raj (6th) and Harshit Anand (7th) all the three have secured similar manner in most of their tests.

OneIndia News