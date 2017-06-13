AIBE 2017 results declared, here is how you check

The AIBE 2017 results have been declared. The announcement was made on the official website. The results were announced after considerable delay and confusion.

The exam was conducted by the Bar Council of India. Initially the exam was to be held on February 26, but was postponed to March 26. The results were to be declared on June 8, but was postponed to June 15. The results were however declared on June 12. The results can be checked here, http://aibe10.allindiabarexamination.com/result.aspx.

How to check AIBE 2017 results:

Log on to http://aibe10.allindiabarexamination.com/result.aspx

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit

View result

Take a printout

