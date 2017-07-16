AIB meme controversy: Derek O'Brien, Shashi Tharoor take a dig at trolls

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien on Saturday posted pictures using the Snapchat dog filter.

The Congress leader took to his Twitter to post a picture of his 'dog-filter'ed face with the caption: "Attn all trolls: I took the #DogFilter challenge! @AllIndiaBakchod"

Also, Derek O'Brien took to Instagram to post his picture and captioned it: "It's the weekend. Time for a little bit of fun."

This was in reply to a Twitter user who had asked O'Brien and Tharoor to be a "sport" and don the "dog-face".

The fun came a day after the Mumbai Police had filed a FIR against comedy group All India Bakchod for posting a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using same Snapchat filter.

The meme was tweeted from AIB's official Twitter handle.

The AIB meme showed a doctored image of Modi standing at a railway station using the filter, accompanied by the hashtag #wanderlust.

