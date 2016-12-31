AIADMK was Amma’s life, Amma was mine: Sasikala

Chennai, Dec 31: In her first ever public address after taking charge as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's general secretary, Sasikala Natarajan showed traces of Jayalalithaa's oratorical skills as party men cheered her on.

In an attempt to address concerns of many in AIADMK over her efforts to hijack J Jayalalithaa's legacy, Sasikala highlighted that the party's legacy will remain with its tall leaders and none can claim it.

The new general secretary broke down while recalling her memories with Jayalalithaa and assured the cadres that the party will move forward in the path shown by Amma.

