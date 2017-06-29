AIADMK MLAs bribery row: Madras High Court dismisses petition seeking CBI probe

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to order a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into AIADMK MLAs bribery row. The court dismissed DMK acting President M K Stalin's petition demanding probe into the matter either by CBI or Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin had approached the court after the speaker refused to allow discussion on 'Cash for votes' sting operation telecast by channels. A sting operation purportedly showing AIADMK MLAs admitting that bribe was offered in gold and money to support Sasikala faction of the AIADMK at Koovathur resort had rocked the assembly.

After considering the DRI's response in the matter, the court dismissed the petition filed by M K Stalin. Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy had made a submission to the court not to hand over the probe to CBI.

OneIndia News