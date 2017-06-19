AIADMK MLAs bribery row: M K Stalin seeks CBI query, petitions TN governor

A delegation led by the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin met Governor VIdhyasagar Rao over the AIADMK MLAs bribery row.

In a petition submitted to the Governor, the opposition parties demanded a CBI inquiry into admissions made by AIADMK MLAs on bribes being offered to support Sasikala and Panneerselvam factions of the party in a sting operation.

M K Stalin also sought a fresh vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu assembly alleging that the vote of confidence that Edappadi Palanisamy showed to save his government should be considered invalid after bribery charges emerged. "M K Stalin has requested the honourable governor to intervene and Order for a fresh Vote of Confidence," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

Leaders like Durai Murugan, Ponmudi, Anbazhagan, Subramanian, Rajendran from DMK, Mohammad Abubacker from AIUML and Ramasamy from the Congress were part of the delegation that met the Tamil Nadu governor. The Governor who accepted the petition has referred the same to the Speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly and Chief Secretary to the government.

The statement from the Raj Bhavan also noted that all matters raised by the opposition parties are already pending before the Madras High Court. The opposition parties apart from seeking a CBI probe have also asked for a fresh Vote of Confidence in the assembly.

OneIndia News