AIADMK MLA bribery row: DMK knocks on Election Commission doors

The primary opposition party in the Tamil Nadu assembly, DMK, approached the election commission over AIADMK MLAs bribery row. DMK MP Kanimozhi met Chief Election Commission Nasim Zaidi on Friday and sought appropriate action.

Kanimozhi who met the CEC claimed that the party sought a police probe into the income tax report on alleged bribery during R K Nagar bypolls. The election commission was also appraised of AIADMK MLAs bribery row.

After being denied the opportunity to raise the issue in the Assembly, the opposition parties led by M K Stalin had approached Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao. Opposition parties demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter after a sting operation showed AIADMK MLAs admitted that gold and money was offered to them to support Sasikala faction of the AIADMK. The opposition also demanded a fresh vote of confidence in the assembly and prayed that trust vote that sustained Edappadi Palanisamy camp is termed null.

The Governor had simply washed his hands off the petition by asking the assembly speaker and Chief Secretary to initiate 'apt action'. A release from the Governor's office said that the issue was already before the Madras High Court indicating that no action will be initiated from the Governor's side.

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 12:17 [IST]
