AIADMK merger: After Dinakaran and Sasikala, OPS wants their supporters sacked

Leaders of the O Panneerselvam camp demanded that Dinakaran loyalists Nanjil Sampath and Thalavai Sundaram be removed from the party. Former Tamil Nadu minister and a member of the committee formed by the Panneerselvam camp to hold talks on the AIADMK merger, K P Munusamy demanded the duo's ouster on Monday.

Speaking to the press days after merger talks hit a roadblock, the Panneerselvam camp accused the duo of receiving crore of rupees from Dinakaran and Sasikala to support their positions in the party. Both leaders of the AIADMK have been vocal in their support to Dinakaran and have criticised Panneerselvam camp.

Despite being lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly attempting to bribe officials of the Election Commission of India TTV Dinakaran. Sampath had claimed, had the support of 87 MLAs of the AIADMK. While speaking to the media about the merger, Sampath had categorically stated that the merger was welcome without Panneerselvam and Mafoi Pandiarajan. "They betrayed the party and are not welcome," Sampath had said.

Thalavai Sundaram, the Tamil Nadu government's special representative at New Delhi has been a footsoldier of Dinakaran. Sundaram was accused of obstructing income tax officials from discharging duties during raids at Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar's residence in Chennai. Following a complaint by the income tax officials, an FIR was registered against the AIADMK leader.

O Panneerselvam who has undertaken a statewide tour to hold talks with the public has refrained from making any press statements. His camp today, accused Sampath and Sundaram of speaking lightly about J Jayalalithaa and demanded their ouster from the party. With merger talks hitting a roadblock, the Edappadi Palanisamy camp is doing everything it can to please the BJP, including permitting the review of central government schemes in the state under Venkaiah Naidu, a never-before-seen move.

OneIndia News