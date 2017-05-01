AIADMK merger: Affidavits supporting Sasikala become deterrent

The Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK continues to remain sceptical about who the real boss of Edappadi Palanisamy camp is. An affidavit in the AIADMK symbol row showing an office bearer extending his support to V K Sasikala Natarajan and Dinakaran has only added to the suspicion. Meanwhile, Edappadi Palanisamy claimed that he had the support of majority party cadre and was running out of patience with the Panneerselvam camp.

Speaking to office bearers, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is said to have conveyed that he enjoys the support of close to 90 percent party cadres. Both factions have not been able to arrive at an understanding over the Chief Minister's post. As talks are being postponed, Palanisamy is said to have made it clear that the wants to continue as the Chief Minister and has the support to do so.

The Panneerselvam camp continues to believe that the merger is a mere eyewash to reclaim the AIADMK's two leaves symbol. As if to strengthen their suspicion Palanisamy is said to have asked office bearers to submit affidavits supporting Sasikala Natarajan and Dinakaran's appoint to official party posts to the election commission. One such affidavit was made public on Sunday.

M Venkatesh, the circle representative from Chennai north in his affidavit has supported Sasikala. "...the general council members of the AIADMK party unanimously appointed V K Sasikala who was the closest advisor of Jayalalithaa to lead the party as general secretary... I have extended my whole-hearted consent to the decision taken by the general council meeting held ob December 29., 2016... The claims made by any party including the former chief minister O Panneerselvam, E Madhusudhanan, Semmalai who are expelled from the party and those who support them are without any merit" says the affidavit.

Despite Sasikala and Dinakaran's ouster from the party, affidavits supporting them are being taken to the election commission and this has made Panneerselvam camp uncomfortable. They now suspect that the ouster was a mere ruse and are unwilling to hold merger talks. Edappadi camp on the other side claim that they have yielded to Panneerselvam's preconditions and no other demands will be entertained until talks commence.

OneIndia News