AI flight diverted as passenger suffers paralytic attack

New Delhi, May 1: A Bangalore-bound Air India flight from Delhi was on Monday diverted to Nagpur after a passenger suffered a paralytic attack onboard.

The passenger, N K Kumar, who is in his 40s, has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur. "After the aircraft landed in Nagpur at 7.52 am, the passenger who suffered a paralytic attack onboard was deplaned along with his aide and immediately admitted to a local hospital," Air India said in a statement.

"The passenger is in ICU and is stable. We wanted to move him to Delhi for better medical care but doctors have advised us against it," according to Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar.

Delhi-Bangalore AI flight 803, with 158 passengers onboard, took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 6.09 am and was diverted to Nagpur at 7.50 am. The plane landed at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport at 9.25 am after a delay of 30 minutes.

PTI