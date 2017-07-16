AI Express sets up inquiry to ascertain Dubai-Mangaluru flight incident

Mangaluru, July 16: International low-cost carrier Air India Express has set up an internal enquiry to ascertain whether its Dubai-Mangaluru flight operated on Sunday early morning had hit runway guiding lights on landing at Mangaluru airport.

Air India Express Express flight 814 on Sunday morning skids off the runway while landing at Mangaluru airport.

The incident took place during the early hours of which the runway lights at the Mangaluru International Airport was damaged. However, there are no injuries reported so far. The authorities at the Managaluru Airport had towed the flight to the service station.

The flight took off from Dubai International Airport and was scheduled to land at Mangaluru Airport at around 4:45 am. Around 185 passengers were onboard, including two infants.

"The initial enquiry report has not confirmed that the guiding lights were damaged by IX 814 (Dubai-Mangaluru flight)," AI Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told IANS in New Delhi.

"After IX 814, three more aircraft landed on the same runway. It is a matter of detailed enquiry."

As per local sources, the airport authority had alleged that the aircraft had hit "some guiding lights" of the runway after landing at Mangaluru airport damaging them.

IANS