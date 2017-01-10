Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Modi meets global leaders

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral talks with several heads of state and ministers who have converged here for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Ahead of the official inauguration of the Summit, the Prime Minister held delegation-level talks with various international leaders at Mahatma Mandir on Tuesday morning, starting with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the Prime Minister held bilateral talks with leaders of Rwanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark. "A crisp January morning in Gandhinagar begins with full delegation level talks. PM with President @PaulKagame of Rwanda @VibrantGujarat," Swarup tweeted.

A crisp January morning in Gandhinagar begins with full delegation level talks. PM with President @PaulKagame of Rwanda @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/F8WV3KwAFR — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

"The two leaders witnessed the exchange of an MoU on Forensic Sciences cooperation and Rwanda's accession to the Intern'l Solar Alliance," said another tweet. Later, Modi held bilateral talks with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, Economy Minister of Japan Seko Hiroshige and then with Energy Minister of Denmark Lars Clilleholt.

"Strengthening ties with Serbia. PM @narendramodi holds 2nd bilateral with Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian PM at #VibrantGujarat2017," Swarup said in another tweet. "An enduring investment partner. 2 months after Economy Minister @SekoHiroshige called on PM in Tokyo, they meet @VibrantGujarat," he said. "Learning from the leaders in renewable energy. PM @narendramodi with @larsclilleholt, Minister for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Denmark," he tweeted.

An enduring investment partner. 2 months after Economy Minister @SekoHiroshige called on PM in Tokyo, they meet @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/Hs37Cxd9Gv — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

Greetings from a Gulf partner before an important visit. PM @narendramodi with Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad, Cabinet Member of the UAE pic.twitter.com/EsuiHRzufa — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 10, 2017

The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state ahead of the official inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Summit later on Tuesday. Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit.

Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will attend the Summit along with a large US business delegation.

Other prominent dignitaries are President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Deputy PM of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.

PTI