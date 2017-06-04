Ahead of India Pakistan match, BSF jawans chant 'India Jeetega' in Jammu

Border Security Force jawans in Jammu on Sunday were seen dancing, rejoicing and also chanting 'India Jeetega' ahead of the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Fans across the globe having been waiting for this day for more than a year as India and Pakistan get ready to face off on a cricket field. With no bilateral matches between the sides, the teams meet only at ICC events.

India have never lost a 50-over World Cup or Twenty20 showdown against Pakistan, and a win on Sunday would put them in good stead in a tough group also including Sri Lanka and South Africa.

OneIndia News