Ahead of GST rollout, moviegoers in Telangana have to shell out more at theatres

Moviegoers in Telangana will now have to shell out more at cinema halls thanks to the state government giving into the demands of theatre owners. The maximum prices for tickets at multiplexes have been fixed at Rs 300 inclusive of all taxes.

The state government has given the nod to hike movie ticket rates in the state. The maximum rate of admission for multiplexes has also been fixed at 300 and 200 for various classes based on the plea made by managements of various multiplexes. Ticket rate is inclusive of all the taxes.

Telangana is one of the states where tickets at cinema halls are not exorbitantly priced. However, according to the new government order dated June 23, the maximum ticket price for single screen theatres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other urban local bodies is fixed at Rs 120 as against the current cap of Rs 70 to 90 depending on the seat class. The minimum price has been increased by Rs 40 average.

Every ticket issued at a multiplex should mandatorily have rates of entry, GST, maintenance charges and online charges separately printed, according to the order. Tickets for first two rows from the screen in a multiplex will mandatorily be sold at lower prices. The order also mandates that the price for the first two rows from the screen in multiplexes will have to be 20 percent less than maximum admission rate of Rs 300.

OneIndia News