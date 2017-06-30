Ahead of GST launch, Parliament's Central Hall gets a makeover

The central hall of Parliament has gone through an image make-over. The floors scrubbed, carpets re-laid, the Parliament's central hall is all decked up ahead of the historic June 30 midnight launch of GST.

A Parliamentary Affairs ministry official informed OneIndia that all measures have been taken to ensure that the launch is grand one. The pillars have been scrubbed clean and the sound system too has been changed. Better microphones and headsets are in place for the event.

The Central Hall will host at least 800 persons for the GST launch. The paintings in Parliament are being touched up and the entire building has been fitted with LED bulbs which would come on ahead of the grand launch.

There was also hectic work undertaken on the old upholstery and furniture in Parliament. The government wants it to look like a festival. The painting depicting Red Fort with thousands of people standing was also touched up. An official said that a grand setting was needed for the grand event and we did everything to ensure that.

OneIndia News