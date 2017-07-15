Ahead of Doval's visit to China, India raises importance of diplomacy

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will later this month convey to China that construction of roads near the International Border is hampering India's strategic interests. Doval is scheduled to visit China on July 26.

At China he would tell the interlocutors about India's position. India would also tell China about the importance of being engaged in diplomacy. Doval on Friday along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley briefed opposition members on the China situation.

The importance of India and China to remain engaged through diplomacy was underlined at a briefing by senior Union ministers to political parties on the situation in Dokalam, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma told reporters after the meeting that their party has raised some doubts before the government's policy but made it clear that "nation is first -- be it China or Kashmir".

"There is too much of tension (with China) and that should be lowered through diplomacy. We will also raise the issue in Parliament," both the leaders said.

Sharma said that Congress made its view clear that national security was the priority and advised the government to rise above politics and tackle the situation diplomatically.

