Ahead of 2019 elections, Congress brings back 'Nehru's mouthpiece', National Herald

Eyes on the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Congress is relaunching National Herald, a newspaper founded by Jawahar Lal Nehru. Founded in 1938, the newspaper's comeback was marked by the release of its commemorative publication. Time and again referred to as Jawaharlal Nehru's mouthpiece, the Congress hopes to better its media presence with National Herald.

Monday's event was all about promoting National Herald as an 'independent', 'strong', 'alternative' voice against the current government. "We are living in an India where the government targets minorities, Dalits, journalists and bureaucrats. Those who do not fall in line are being targeted and silenced by force. National Herald will not be silent. Thousands of journalists are now allowed to write what they want but I assure that National Herald will give alternate voices a platform," Rahul Gandhi said. His words and of those Congress leaders present during Monday's event drove home the point that National Herald would emerge as the voice against the BJP.

Congress leaders call National Herald 'Nehru's mouthpiece'

The Congress is essentially relaunching the party mouthpiece that was successful previously in reverberating Nehru's thoughts and opinions among the people. In the run up to the 2019 elections, the Congress hopes to use National Herald as their media tool to reach the people.

"National Herald was dear to the people of this country since it was instrumental in the freedom movement. National Herald was Nehru's mouthpiece and helped his messages reach the people. Thoughts he could not share as a politician were conveyed to the people through his opinion pieces in the National Herald," said KPCC President G Parameshwara. While he highlighted that National Herald was Nehru's mouthpiece, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement was in contrast. "Jawaharlal Nehru was of the opinion that a Newspaper should not be influenced by a political party. He resigned from the post of Chairman of Board of National Herald because he became a part of the interim government. He maintained a close association with the editors but never interfered in the Editorial policy of the newspaper," Siddaramaiah said.

National Herald all set to make a comeback

National Herald will now be available in digital and print format. With Neelabh Mishra as its Editor-In-Chief, the Associated Journals Limited will resume publication of the newspaper. The Hindi version, 'Navjivan' and Urdu version 'Quami Awaj' will also get a new lease of life. While National Herald's web version is up and running, the print version is likely to be launched later this month.

OneIndia News