Ahead of 2017 Punjab elections, IB warns of ISI-engineered communal violence

The warning of another incident of sacrilege just ahead of the Punjab assembly elections is what has worried security agencies. On October 12, 2015 several pages of the Guru Granth were found torn at Bargaari in Faridkot, Punjab. Intelligence agencies fear a repeat of such an incident to incite communal tension just before the state goes to polls on February 4.

While the threat looms large in the border state, the police and intelligence are keeping a close watch on the situation. A report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau submitted to the Punjab police states that there is a possibility of communal tension being fueled by some elements at the behest of the ISI.

The ISI has been planning on launching the Khalistani terrorists into Punjab in a big way, but have failed to do so. The ISI would look to create trouble ahead of the elections and take advantage of the fact that the security mechanism is busy with election duty.

The specific input relied upon while preparing the report suggests that the ISI got in touch with some elements in Punjab and directed them to engineer communal tension ahead of the elections. While there is no specific mention about the modus operandi, the agencies suspect that these elements are planning a repeat of October 2015.

