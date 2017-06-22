Ahead of Modi's visit to US, India to push for Predator drones

Ahead of Narendra Modi's two-day visit in US, India is ensuring US approval of its request to buy surveillance drones which might imply revitalization of defence ties.

Earlier, the US has tuned down several time for request to buy missile-firing Predator Avenger during Obama administration concerning about the potential destabilization in the region, particularly of Indo-Pak ties.

India now hopes that during Trump administration they will be able to push the Predator drone deal. If New Delhi gets the drones, it would be the first such purchase by a non-NATO country.

On his visit, Modi is also expected to discuss the H-1B visa program, which was recently tightened by the Trump administration.

India, a big buyer of U.S. arms recently named by Washington as a major defence ally, wants to protect its 7,500 km coastline as Beijing expands its maritime trade routes and Chinese submarines increasingly lurk in regional waters.

