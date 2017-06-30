Venkaiah Naidu urges Opposition to reconsider boycotting GST event

Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday siad that Congress and other parties should reconsider boycotting GST event since the country was bound to benefit hugely from the tax initiative in the long run.

[Here are 100 FAQs on GST answered by Central Board of Excise and Customs]

Speaking ot ANI, Naidu said,''I still appeal to Congress and other parties boycotting GST event to reconsider. Its not a party function.''

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also urged the Opposition to revisit their decision to skip the GST launch saying that they were all consulted on the indirect tax reform. "I hope every political party will reconsider and revisit its decision" on not being a part of the GST launch in Parliament.

Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh will not be present at the GST launch meeting. His party Congress also said that it would be boycotting the mega-launch event organised at the Central Hall, Parliament. Announcing the boycott, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Congress has decided to boycott Parliament's midnight session to roll out GST.

The Goods and Services Tax would be launched today, June 30, in the Central Hall of Parliament at midnight.

OneIndia News