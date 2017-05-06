Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, 7 minister quit posts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 6: A day after Niranjan Pujari resigned as Odisha Assembly Speaker, seven ministers on Saturday put in their papers to pave the way for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reshuffle his three-year-old cabinet.

The ministers who resigned on Saturday are -- Sanjay Dasburma, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Pranab Prakash Das, Sudam Marndi, Pradeep Panigrahi and Debi Prasad Mishra. Another minister, Lal Behari Himirika, is also said to have resigned.

However, when contacted, state MSME Minister Jogendra Behera said Himirika will resign shortly. Sources said, 10 members of the Patnaik cabinet will tender their resignation ahead of the reshuffle which is expected to take place on Sunday.

"I am grateful to those ministers who have resigned voluntarily to work for the party," Patnaik told reporters in Bhubaneswar. He said the revamp would help the ruling Biju Janata Dal serve the people better.

PTI