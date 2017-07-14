Ahead of all-party meeting, union ministers meet Doval

New Delhi, July 14: Ahead of a meeting with opposition parties on the border stand-off with China and Kashmir situation, senior union ministers on Friday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah were present at the meeting, held at Singh's residence.

Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj will on Friday evening brief opposition parties on the India-China standoff in Doklam and on the situation in Kashmir ahead of Parliament's monsoon session that begins on Monday.

The all-party meeting, to take opposition leaders into confidence on the two key issues, would also be held at the Home Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, high level strategy meeting of senior Congress leaders has been scheduled for 4 pm on Friday, ahead of the all party meeting.

