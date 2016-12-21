AgustaWestland: Tyagi's bail plea adjourned

A special CBI court on Wednesday adjourned to December 22 hearing on a bail plea filed by former Air Chief S P Tyagi in connection with the AgustaWestland probe.

Tyagi's counsel during the course of arguments informed the court that all documents relevant to the case had been handed over to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Banks accounts, foreign trip details and details of properties had been handed over the counsel also submitted.

The CBI's counsel accused Tyagi of giving a step by step progress of the case to European middlemen Guido Haschke in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

The defence counsel had on the last date of hearing submitted that Tyagi's arrest was aimed at taking the focus away from demonetisation. The FIR was filed in 2013 and the arrest made almost three years later. This is illogical, the counsel also submitted to the court.

OneIndia News