AgustaWestland: SP Tyagi granted bail, asked to co-operate

New Delhi, Dec 26: A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former Air chief SP Tyagi in connection with the AgustaWestland case on Monday. The court directed Tyagi to cooperate with the investigations. Futher the court also directed Tyagi to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and also not leave Delhi until further orders.

The bail pleas of the two other accused Sanjiv Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan will be pronounced on January 4.

Tyagi's counsel during the course of arguments informed the court that all documents relevant to the case had been handed over to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Banks accounts, foreign trip details and details of properties had been handed over, the counsel also submitted.

The CBI's counsel accused Tyagi of giving a step-by-step progress of the case to European middlemen Guido Haschke in connection with the AgustaWestland case.

The defence counsel had on the last date of hearing submitted that Tyagi's arrest was aimed at taking the focus away from demonetisation. The FIR was filed in 2013 and the arrest was made almost three years later. This is illogical, the counsel also submitted to the court.

OneIndia News