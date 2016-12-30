AgustaWestland: HC notice to Tyagi on plea challenging his bail

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to former Air chief SP Tyagi in connection with the AgustaWestland case. The notice was issued on a plea by the CBI which challenged the bail granted to Tyagi.

The CBI contended that granting bail at this juncture was fatal to the probe. Tyagi is needed for questioning as he is a key accused in the case the CBI also contended. The CBI said fresh leads have come up after replies came from 8 countries.

A special CBI court on Monday had granted bail to Tyagi. The court directed Tyagi to cooperate with the investigations. Futher the court also directed Tyagi to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and also not leave Delhi until further orders.

The bail plea of the two other accused Sanjiv Tyagi and Gautam Khaitan will be pronounced on January 4.

Tyagi's counsel during the course of arguments informed the court that all documents relevant to the case had been handed over to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Banks accounts, foreign trip details and details of properties had been handed over the counsel also submitted.

Meanwhile the Patiala House court has extended the judicial custody of two other accused Gautam Khaitan and Sanjeev Tyagi by 14 days. On Monday the court had reserved orders on the bail plea filed by the two accused. The same court had granted bail to Tyagi.

OneIndia News