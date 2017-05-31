AgustaWestland: Delhi HC bars ex-IAF chief Tyagi from traveling abroad

Former IAF chief, S P Tyagi will not be able to travel abroad following a Delhi High Court order. The court has stayed an order of the trial court which allowed S P Tyagi an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam to travel to Indonesia. Justice I S Mehta agreed to the contention of the CBI that the former 71-year-old air force chief, who is on bail, may tamper with the ongoing investigation in the case.

Tyagi, who along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan are accused in the case relating to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime, have been granted bail by the trial court.

The court was also critical of the fact that the "high and mighty" accused get permission to travel abroad as compared to others.

The court's order came on an appeal of CBI challenging the trial court's May 24 decision permitting Tyagi to travel to Indonesia.

OneIndia News