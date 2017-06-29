Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh faces backlash for urinating in public

Mocking Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh was spotted urinating in open while his security guards stand nearby.

Rashtriya Janata Dal on Thursday tweeted an undated picture with a caption,''BJP Union minister Radha Mohan Singh inaugurating an irrigation project in a most unusual fashion.''

In this viral photo, Cabinet Minister Radha Mohan Singh is seen urinating on a wall while his security guards stand nearby.

This was not the first instance of a BJP leader making a mockery of Modi's cleanliness drive. BJP leaders in the past as well, have been accused by the opposition of using Swachha Bharat as a photo-oP.

However, it was not clear when and where the picture was taken.

OneIndia News