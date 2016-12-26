Agni-V, India's longest range nuclear missile, test launched off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26: India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore district.

This is the fourth and final test of the missile. It was launched around 11.05 a.m. from a mobile launcher complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), defence sources said.

"We are analysing the test launch after collecting information from radars. The report suggests it is a successful launch," said an official source.

President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful launch.

"Congratulations DRDO for successfully test firing Agni-V. It will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities," Mukherjee said in a tweet.

The missile is developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.

The Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V has the capability to strike targets anywhere in all of Asia and parts of Africa and Europe.

Agni-V is one of the most advanced missiles, which is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. It is about 17 metres long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes.

The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Once the Agni-V is inducted in the Indian military, India will join the super exclusive club of countries with ICBMs alongside the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

The first test of Agni-V was conducted on April 19, 2012, while the second test was launched on September 15, 2013 and the third was on January 31, 2015.

