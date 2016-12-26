Agni-V, India's longest range nuclear missile, test launched off Odisha coast

Once again India showcased its muscle power in the sphere of space and missile technology on Monday, as the country successfully test launched Agni-V off Odisha coast.

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26: India on Monday successfully test-fired its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in Balasore district.

This is the fourth and final test of the missile. It was launched around 11.05 a.m. from a mobile launcher complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), defence sources said.

"We are analysing the test launch after collecting information from radars. The report suggests it is a successful launch," said an official source.

President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful launch.

"Congratulations DRDO for successfully test firing Agni-V. It will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities," Mukherjee said in a tweet.

The missile is developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program.

The Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V has the capability to strike targets anywhere in all of Asia and parts of Africa and Europe.

Agni-V is one of the most advanced missiles, which is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. It is about 17 metres long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes.

The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Once the Agni-V is inducted in the Indian military, India will join the super exclusive club of countries with ICBMs alongside the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

The first test of Agni-V was conducted on April 19, 2012, while the second test was launched on September 15, 2013 and the third was on January 31, 2015.

