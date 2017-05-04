Agni-II test firing fails to meet desired parameters

Balasore (Odisha), May 4: India on Thursday test-fired its medium-range nuclear-capable Agni-II missile having a strike range of more than 2,000 kms from an island off the Odisha coast as part of a user trial by the army.
The test, however, did not meet all the desired parameters, official sources said.
The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island at around 10.25 am, they said.
Agni-II has already been inducted into the services and Thursday's test from Launch Complex-4 of the ITR was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) as part of a training exercise.
Logistic support for it was provided by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), they said.
The two-stage missile equipped with advanced high- accuracy navigation system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system, the sources said. Agni-II, which has a length of 20 metres, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1000 kgs over a distance of 2000 kms.
The last user trial of Agni-II conducted on November 9, 2014, from the same base was a success.
Other missiles in Agni series:
Agni-1
Agni-1 is a single-stage missile developed after the Kargil War to fill the gap between 250 km range of Prithvi-II and 2,500 km range of Agni-II. The Agni I has a range of 700-1250 km.
Agni-3
Agni-III is an intermediate-range ballistic missile developed as the successor to Agni-II. It has a range of 3,500 km- 5,000 km, and is capable of engaging targets deep inside neighbouring countries.
Agni-4
Agni-IV is the fourth in the Agni series of missiles which was earlier known as Agni II prime. The missile is light-weight and has two stages of solid propulsion and a payload with re-entry heat shield. Agni 4's range is aroung 4000 kms.
