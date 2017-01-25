Age no bar: Jal Devi (95), contesting UP polls, promises to fight corruption

Agra, Jan 25: Every election season, we witness some 'unusual' candidates, who defy all odds to participate in the democratic process. This time, a 95-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh is contesting the upcoming polls, scheduled to start from February 11.

Since no political party will take the risk of fielding an 'old' candidate, Jal Devi is contesting the poll as an independent.

The nonagenarian has filed her nomination papers from Kheragarh constituency. Kheragarh is a town in Agra district of the state.

Addressing a group of reporters, Devi said she wanted to fight against corruption. "My agenda is to weed out corruption and ensure smooth functioning of my constituency," she added.

The upcoming UP assembly elections is an elaborate affair. The state will go to elections in seven phases. The polling dates are February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8, 2017. The counting of votes in the state Vidhan Sabha, consisting of 403 assembly seats, will take place on March 11.

OneIndia News