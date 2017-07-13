After Yoga and FMCG, Ramdev forays into private security business

With the private security business growing at a swift pace, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has made a foray into the sector by launching his security firm Parakram Suraksha Private Ltd.

Ramdev, who is an icon in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda business, has hired retired army and police officials to train new recruits.

Young people were seen training at the Patanjali complex in Haridwar to work as private security guards, HT reported.

Ramdev's FMCG venture, Patanjali, made a significant impact in the FMCG market and is giving a stiff competition to MNCs like Unilever and Procter and Gamble.

Ramdev established the Patanjali Ayurveda Limited in 2006 along with Acharya Balkrishna with the objective of making products that combine science of Ayurveda with the latest technology.

Reports say that Acharya Balkrishna was hailed as the 25th richest person in India with Rs 25,600 crore of wealth.

Patanjali's foray into the private security seems like an astute business move with FICCI estimating that that industry is set to grow at a rate of 40 percent. The sector is currently worth about Rs 40,000 crore, said reports.

