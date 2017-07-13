After the Rahul-Chinese envoy embarrassment, Sonia put her men in charge

The denial about meeting with the Chinese envoy and then accepting it has only made many wonder what was Rahul Gandhi being so secretive about. It was a major communication blunder about Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the Chinese envoy.

At first Rahul's army declared the news as fake. The Chinese website went on to take out the link. After this the Congress came out and confirmed that Rahul had indeed met with the Chinese envoy.

Sonia Gandhi has had enough of it and decided to revamp the entire communications team to ensure that such a blunder does not take place. The new team comprises party veterans who according to Sonia will not bungle on key issues.

The new team:

Ghulam Nabi Azad

P Chidambaram

Mallikarjun Kharge

Anand Sharma

Mani Shankar Aiyar

Jairam Ramesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sushmita Deb.

Back to old ways:

The Congress also plans to bring in the practice where members of the AICC's media department would meet regularly and discuss the day's developments. During these meetings a proper response mechanism and how to face questions before the media would be discussed.

However this process was completely discarded. Now with the course correction set to take place, the Congress has decided to re-introduce this practice. The Congress also plans to set up a formal mechanism. Earlier all decisions would need a clearance from Sonia Gandhi through Ahmed Patel. However that practise too had stopped with Rahul being at the helm of affairs.

OneIndia News