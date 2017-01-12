After soldier's cuisine rant, BSF assures food ration audit

New Delhi, Jan 12: In its interim report to the Home Ministry, the Border Security Force has said that it would set up an audit of food ration. The report was submitted after a Facebook video of a soldier complaining about the low-quality food went viral.

The video posted by Tej Bahadur Yadav, a constable with the BSF, spoke about the tough conditions soldiers live in and also the poor quality of food that is being served to them.

The BSF DG, KK Sharma, told union Home Secretary that the parantha shown in the video was cooked as per the procedures adopted at high-altitude locations. The daal shown in the video was from the tinned food ration, the DG mentions in the interim report.

A final report on the steps that would be taken to better the quality of food apart from an audit on food ration would be submitted to the union Home Ministry on Thursday.

The report stated that it had rushed a dietician to the spot where Yadav was posted for a detailed inquiry. The report added that apart from the regular items in the menu, fish is also served on some occasions.

Further the BSF has also assured that it would introduce cashless transactions at the mess to prevent corruption. Interactions at regular intervals would be carried out with the personnel in a bid to address their problems, the report said.

