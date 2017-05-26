After return, Uzma calls Pakistan 'well of death'

Indian woman Uzma, who had alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gun point and returned home on Thursday, has described Pakistan as a 'well of death' where even men are not safe.

Speaking to the media after returning to India via Wagah border, she said, "It's easy to go to Pakistan, but tough to return. Pakistan is a well of death. Even those who go there after an arranged marriage are crying."

During a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday, zma thanked Swaraj for helping her come back home.

Swaraj, had earlier on Thursday, welcomed her home as well as empathise with the struggle she went through in Pakistan.

"Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through," the minister tweeted.

Earlier this month Uzma had submitted a reply in a Pakistani Court in which she had conveyed her desire to return to India. Before approaching the courts in Pakistan, Uzma, a 20-year-old Indian woman, had approached the Indian High Commission in Pakistan with a request to send her back to India after she alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani citizen at gunpoint.

Uzma had then filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband Tahir Ali, claiming that he was harassing and intimidating her. And she had also recorded her statement before a magistrate claiming the same.

Following this, a bench of the Islamabad High Court had returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband had submitted to the court.

According to Pakistani TV reports, the court had also ordered that police to provide security to Uzma till Wagah Border.

OneIndia News