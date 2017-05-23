After Rawal attacked Roy, BJP’s Swamy says stone pelters would love to hit the author

New Delhi, May 23: It seems like Booker prize winning author Arundhati Roy has become the latest target of a few of the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

After actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal on Monday in a tweet suggested that the author should be tied to an army jeep because of her "anti-establishment" views on Kashmir, veteran leader Subramanian Swamy supported his BJP colleague on the entire matter.

Referring to an incident earlier last month where a Kashmiri youth was tied to the front of an Indian army jeep as a human shield and paraded in the streets, Rawal tweeted: "Instead of tying stone pelters on the army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy."

After Rawal's comment against Roy was widely condemned on social media, Swamy told ANI that stone pelters would love to hit a woman who is not loyal to her own country.

"When you tie the leader of the pro-Pakistan movement, then the stone-pelters will give you a safe passage because they don't want to throw stones on their leaders and injure them. But if you put Arundhati, then they will not care. They think that if the woman is not loyal to her own country then how she can be loyal with us. They will therefore enjoy throwing stones at her," Swamy added.

However, Swamy clarified that the BJP was not interested in stone pelting at her. "We are a modern democracy and we will definitely act according to the rule of law," he said.

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit also came in support of the Rawal saying that Roy has always been an "anti-national" person.

"I support Paresh Rawal's statement because it is a real expression and emotion. Arundhati Roy has always been anti-national; she has been supporting the terrorists in Kashmir," Pandit told ANI.

OneIndia News