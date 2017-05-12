Snake found in mid-day meal in Haryana

Students falling ill after consuming mid-day meal keeps making headlines on a fairly routine basis, but children at a government school in Faridabad, Haryana, were in for shock when they found a small snake their food on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rajkeeya Girls Senior Secondary School in Faridabad's NIT-2 locality.

According to reports, the snakelet was found by teachers while inspecting the food, but some students had already eaten the meal by then. The distribution of food was immediately stopped and students were asked to discard the food they had already taken.

Two teachers and six students reportedly complained of nausea after consuming the food and were rushed to the hospital immediately. They have all been deischarged now.

A sample of the food has been collected and sent to a laboratory for testing in Chandigarh. The district administration ahs also ordered a probe into the matter.

The mid-day meal was said to be supplied by the ISKCON Foundation.

ISKCON Food Relief Foundation aslo supplies food to as many as 371 schools across the city every day which is estimated to be consumed by around 16,000 students.

In April, a dead rat was found in the mid day meal at a government-run primary school in Jamla village in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat. The dead rat was however found before the food could be served.

The Midday Meal Scheme is a school meal programme of the Government of India designed to improve the nutritional status of school-age children nationwide.

OneIndia News