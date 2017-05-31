After Priyanka posts picture with PM Modi, sanskaris troll actress over mini dress

So, what should you wear and what not while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Although there is no official dress code prescribed by the Indian government to be followed by anyone while meeting country's top leaders, social media trolls have their own "bizarre" dos and don'ts regarding the matter.

In fact, popular Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently creating waves in the west, got a few unsavoury lessons regarding sartorial choices by internet "goons". The sanskari trolls attacked the national award winning actor with sexist remarks.

On Tuesday, when PM Modi was in Berlin, Germany, he met Priyanka, who was also "coincidently" in the same city, to promote her Hollywood film, Baywatch.

The former Miss World posted pictures of her with PM Modi from the meeting on social media.

Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017

Within minutes the pictures went viral. Along with bouquets, the actor got many brickbats for not being "appropriately" dressed while meeting the PM.

The internet users commented that the actress shouldn't be "showing her legs" because that's just not Indian or sanskari enough.

"Wear proper dress. Mean full body covered, when you are meeting PM of India," wrote Pandurang Sawant on Fecebook.

"Atleast show some respect and courtesy infront of our Prime Minister...Priyanka you are disgusting," wrote Debalina Mandal on Facebook.

Priyanka, who is known for her charm and witty one-liners, gave a proper reply to the haters with this picture with her mother.

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

OneIndia News