After Pehlu Khan in R’than, 2 killed by gau rakshaks in Assam

Guwahati, May 1: After the brutal killing of 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan by gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes), two suspected cow thieves were killed in Nagaon, Assam, by an angry mob on Sunday.

"An angry mob lynched two suspected cow thieves in Assam's Nagaon. Police said investigation in the matter was underway," reported ANI. According to PTI, the two men succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

"When the police reached the spot, they were being thrashed by a mob of villagers near Kasamari grazing reserve under Nagaon police station," Nagaon superintendent of police Debaraj Upadhay told PTI.

"The team immediately took the men to hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," he added.

The images of the incident, taken on mobile phones, show blood soaked faces of the two men, indicating how brutally the alleged cow thieves were beaten by the mob. This is perhaps the first case of cow vigilantism reported from the northerneastern state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Upadhay said the men were identified and their parents have registered a complaint with the police. A case has been lodged and investigation is on, the SP said, adding no arrest has been so far.

Asked if it is a case of 'cow vigilantism', the senior official said a lot of cattle theft incidents have happened in Nagaon. "In this case, I got reports that some people saw the two men trying to take away cows from the field and called more people from the village. When a large crowd gathered, they started thrashing them badly," he said.

OneIndia News