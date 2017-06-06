CPI (M) hits out at Indian Army, says it will suffer irreparable damage

CPI-M leader Prakash Karat on Tuesday raked up row by criticizing Army Chief Bipin Rawat for his comments on the use of a 'human shield' in Kashmir.

The editorial published in 'People's Democracy', said : 'Unfortunately, the army chief is reflecting the views of the Modi government which seeks to suppress the people of Kashmir, who are voicing their political protest, through the sole reliance on use of force. Not only the people of Kashmir but the Army itself will suffer irreparable damage due to the government's blind adherence to the use of coercive force against the civilian population.'

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Rawat said the main objective of awarding Major Leetul Gogoi, when a Court of Inquiry was finalising its probe into the incident, was to boost the morale of young officers of the force who are operating in a very difficult environment in the militancy- infested state.

Karat was asked questions by reporters on the sidelines of a CPI(M) politburo meeting , but refused to speak more on the subject. 'It was an editorial (which is) the party stand,' he said.

Karat's statements comes after a social scientist and historian Partha Chatterjee compared Army chief Bipin Rawat to General Dyer . Asked about his stand in his article, Chatterjee said he stands by what he wrote. "I have nothing to say. I have written what I have written. I am not changing anything at all," he told ANI.

(With agency inputs)