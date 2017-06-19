After ousted from Congress, Prashant Kishor to advise YSR Congress

New Delhi, June 19: Of late, political strategist Prashant Kishor is experiencing bad luck. After failing to revive the Congress' fate, as the grand old party performed badly in the five assembly elections held a few months ago, reports say Kishor has been removed from the Congress.

In the five assembly polls, the Congress only managed to win Punjab and fared very poorly in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

Reports add that Kishor has been roped in by Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress to help the party for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Jagan is talking to Kishor and so he is looking for Telugu-speaking recruits for his team," says a report in Financial Times. Kishor was mighty upset after the Congress dumped him in spite of helping the party to win Punjab and gain seats in Goa.

The 40-year-old political strategist is mostly known for leading the campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls which helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win handsomely.

After being sidelined by the BJP, Kishor switched loyalty and drew the successful campaign map for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar which helped the Janata Dal United to come to power in Bihar for three consecutive times.

Now, we have to see whether Kishor's ideas would help the YSR Congress in the upcoming elections.

