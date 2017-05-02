After MCD poll debacle, AAP may go in for a major reshuffle

New Delhi, May 2: The Aam Admi Party's electoral defeat in Muncipal Corporation of Delhi elections has lead to critical introspection in the party. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has begun reconstructive surgery of the party, hinting major changes in the party's leadership structure.

According to the sources Kejriwal has decided to reachout to over 60 legislators who had won the party a massive mandate in assembly elections in the national capital just two years ago and gather feedback on party's performance at the ground level.

Kejriwal will also meet AAP volunteers who backed the party during the elections but who seem to have lost steam after successive defeats.

It may be recalled that in a meeting called by Kejriwal of AAP leaders and law makers, the leaders assesed the situation and had called for urjent organisational restructure.

This also holds significance at the backdrop of resignation by top leaders like Sanjay Singh, Dilip Pandey and Brijesh Pathak, who held key positions in the party, post debacle. The posts have to be refilled.

Besides, Kejriwal on Monday tried to pacify the specualtions of a rift between him and Kumar Vishwas by calling him 'younger brother', days after the senior party leader differed with him over EVM tampering as the reason behind the AAP's recent poll defeats.

AAP sources indicated that a much-anticipated organisational reshuffle would take place shortly. AAP's founder member Kumar Vishwas play a greater role, though it is not known yet what that role will be, sources said.

OneIndia News