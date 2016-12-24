After Jung resigned, Modi asked,"what is the full story?"

New Delhi, Dec 24: The sudden decision taken by Najeeb Jung to quit as the lieutenant governor of Delhi took everyone by surprise. While Jung was coaxed to continue in office at least twice in the past, this time around the the government gave him the go ahead. During his last meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was asked, " why are you not telling me the full story?"

Following his resignation, Jung with Modi for 57 minutes. During the meeting the PM brought up the two previous meetings in which Jung had offered to quit. While referring to those two meetings, the PM asked Jung, " why are you not telling me the full story?"

During the meeting Jung told the PM that the decision was a personal one. It was after a good 57 minutes that the PM gave him the green signal to quit. Jung has had two meetings with the PM in the past as well in which he had offered to quit.

The first meeting took place a day after Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister. During that meeting Jung told the PM that he was appointed by the UPA and hence he wanted to quit. Modi however refused and told him to carry on with his work.

On June 6 when Jung completed three years in office, he met with the Prime Minister once again. He told him it was a convention to review the term of the LG every three months. There is no fixed term for the LG, but convention demands that it be reviewed every three years, Jung told the PM. The PM however asked him to continue.



On Thursday's meeting, Jung however managed to convince Modi. He told the PM he wanted to lead a quieter life and hence his resignation be accepted. The PM did try to convince him to stay on, but this time around Jung had his way.

OneIndia News