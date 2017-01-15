After Indian flag, Amazon US now selling Gandhi flip flops

New Delhi, Jan 15: Days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pulled up e-commercce giant Amazon for selling the Tricolour themed doormats, it now appears that Amazon US has listed 'Gandhi flip-flops' as a product on its site.

In the product description it says, "Our graphic flip flop sandal designs are professionally printed, so your unique design will look great and make someone smile with the funny, cute, vintage, or expressive artwork."

Several Twitter users brought the issue to light by tagging Swaraj and Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site. The flip-flops cost about $16.99 or Rs 1,200.

This comes after Swaraj had pulled up the online retail site last week for selling Triclour themed doormats on its Canadian website. Amazon had then written a letter to Swaraj expressing regret for the same.

There was a huge hue and cry over the issue and Swaraj had even threatened Amazon telling them that no visa will be issued for any Amazon official if the product is not pulled down from the website.

