After Hizbul snub, Zakir Musa joins al-Qaeda, says will battle Indian forces

After being shown the door by the Hizbul Mujahideen, Zakir Musa says that he has now joined the al-Qaeda. In a new audio clip he announced that he would support the al-Qaeda and would continue to fight against the Indian forces.

The differences between the militant forces in Kashmir would make no difference, he also said in a 7.07 minute audio clip. He went on to say that his resolve to seek freedom for Kashmir remained intact.

Musa who headed the Hizbul Mujahideen following the death of Burhan Wani had threatened to kill Kashmir's separatists and hang their heads at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The Hizbul however distanced itself from the statement and even showed him the door.

In the audio clip, there are several slides which have sayings such as " A man may dive, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." Khilfah united, nationalism divides, do not fear them, but me," are some of the other slides that play in the audio clip.

