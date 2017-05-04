After high-alert in Pathankot, bag with mobile tower batteries found

The police have found a bag near the Mamun Army cantonment in Pathankot. In the bag the police found 2 mobile tower batteries. The recovery comes a day after Pathankot and Gurdaspur were placed under high alert following suspicious activity.

The police are yet to ascertain who could have dropped off the bag near the Army cantonment. Further investigations by the Punjab police are on. Both Pathankot and Gurdaspur which have been attacked by terrorists recently were placed on high alert after three 'suspicious' persons went missing after abandoning a robbed SUV.

A massive search operation was launched by the police of both the districts to hunt them down. Though nobody has been arrested yet, the police claimed the suspects belonged to Jammu and Kashmir. We have broadly identified them and we are trying our best to arrest them," Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said.

The three men had entered the state on Wednesday as they abandoned their vehicle at Makhanpur village near Bamiyal in Pathankot. They had sped through a police check post barrier at Behrampur in Gurdaspur district after cops signalled them to stop, police said.

When police chased them, they abandoned their vehicle at Makhanpur village in Pathankot after covering a distance of 15 km from Behrampur in Gurdaspur, they said. The SUV was robbed by the suspects from Sambha in Jammu yesterday, police said.

