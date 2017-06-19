After farmers, Rajinikanth meets members of pro-Hindu organisation

A day after he met farmers, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met members of Hindu Makkal Katchi. The meeting between Rajinikanth and the Hindu outfit has only added fuel to speculations of the actor taking the political plunge.

#Chennai Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and General Secretary Ravikumar meet Rajinikanth at his residence. pic.twitter.com/VknYPix07Q — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

A split-off from the Hindu Munnani, the party identifies itself as a nationalistic Hindu party. Members of the outfit said that they met the actor to discuss the corrupt state of affairs in Tamil Nadu and urged him to join politics. "We discussed the corrupt political system in Tamil Nadu. We have requested Rajinikanth to take the political plunge," said members of TMK after meeting the actor. They highlighted that he was considering the possibilities and that he would float his own party if he ever entered politics. They even claimed that interlinking of rivers would be Rajinikanth's agenda if he floated a party.

Members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi arrived at Rajinikanth's residence on Monday afternoon. Rajinikanth is slowly increasing his public presence and frequency of staying in the news.

Rajinikanth during an interaction session with fans had extensively spoken about entering politics at the right time. His statements had created flutter about his political entry but series of meetings that Rajinikanth is holding is adding fuel to the speculation.

In a never-before move, Rajinikanth met a delegation of farmers on Sunday led by Ayyakannu and assured them of help. Not only did Rajinikanth promise to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the farmers but also claimed that he would talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about inter-linking of rivers.

OneIndia News