After Congress, now AAP planning to visit violence hit Mandsaur in MP

The violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh is fast becoming a political hotbed with the Aam Aadmi Party now planning to visit the sensitive area, said reports.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is already on his way to visit Mandsaur where curfew is in force and cops are determined to stop him.

AAP leaders Ashutosh and Bhagwant Mann are said to among those making a beeline for violence torn area in Madhya Pradesh. Reports say that the AAP team may visit the area on Friday.

Rahul's visit can be seen as an attempt to make foray into the BJP stronghold. The state has been continuously voting for the BJP since 2003.

After days of denial, the Madhya Pradesh government finally accepted that five farmers who lost their lives during agitation in Mandsaur died due to police firing.

Meanwhile, contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in Mandsaur district where the situation remained tense.

Two companies of RAF, comprising around 100 men each, have moved into Pipliamandi in Mandsaur, the site of Tuesday's shooting of five farmers. While two companies of RAF have been posted in Garoth area in the district, another two have been deployed along the Mwoh-Neemuch Highway to prevent any untoward incidents.

OneIndia News