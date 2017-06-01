After Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, Cows up for sale on OLX

The Central government may have imposed restriction on the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets by notifying the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, but farmers and livestock trader are now selling cows on online marketplaces like OLX and Quikr.

Interestingly, the prices of these cows range from as high as Rs 6 lakh for a herd and Rs 3 lakh for a white cow to a mere Rs 1,000 for a brown-and-white bovine.

On May 26, the Ministry of Environment and Forests on Thursday rolled out new rules and regulations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act banning the sale of cows to slaughterhouses across India except for most parts of north-east India and Kerala.

According to the new rules, the trade of cows is only allowed among farmland owners across India. Farmers have been seeing the new rule as an assault on agriculture. According to the reports, the rules will be implemented in next three months.

Amid the controversy over the Centre's regulation of the sale of cattle across India for slaughter, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court put a four-week stay on the Central government ban on the sale of cows for slaughter and asked it and the Tamil Nadu government to reply to notices it has sent to them. However, buyers and sellers seem to be in a hurry to dispose of their cattle.

OneIndia News